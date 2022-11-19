Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker injured, status for rest of game vs. South Carolina

Update: Hooker has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. He was last shown being helped to the locker room.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has exited Saturday’s game against South Carolina with a knee injury. The injury was a non-contact one as the Volunteer playmaker attempted to cut upfield after faking a pitch and went down. He was able to walk off field and into the medical tent on the sideline.

Hendon Hooker injury updates

The Heisman Trophy candidate was attempting to lead the No. 5 Volunteers on a comeback as they’ve trailed the Gamecocks for the entire evening. Prior to the injury, he threw for 247 passing yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 25 yards on the ground.

Hooker fumbled on the play and South Carolina took advantage by punching in a touchdown to go up 56-31. With it being late in the fourth quarter, UT head coach Josh Heupel might just decide to keep his star quarterback on the sideline for the rest of the action.