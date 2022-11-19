Paul George OUT for rest of Saturday’s game vs. Spurs with knee injury

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a knee injury. It’s being termed knee soreness for George, so it’s hard to tell exactly what caused the issue.

Paul George is OUT for the remainder of Clippers-Spurs with right knee soreness. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 20, 2022

George will finish the contest with 21 points, one assist and one rebound in 15 minutes. The Clippers are working to get Kawhi Leonard back to full strength, so George going down for an extended period of time would not be ideal. Leonard is playing limited minutes as he continues to recover from lingering knee problems.

The Clippers will use Terance Mann in place of George for Saturday’s game. They’ve also got the likes of Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum at the position, so depth is not an issue. LA’s stars have been hurting, which is the main problem. We’ll see if George can recover in time for the team’s next game Monday against the Jazz.