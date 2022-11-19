 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damian Lillard OUT for rest of Saturday’s game vs. Jazz with calf injury

The Blazers PG previously had a calf issue this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 19, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have ruled point guard Damian Lillard out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a calf injury. Lillard previously missed time this season with a calf strain, so Portland isn’t taking any chances here.

The Trail Blazers were quick to rule Lillard out, as he was scratched almost immediately after he left the game to go to the locker room. Lillard is the franchise player and given the team’s impressive start, there’s reason to protect him. This could be a big year for the Blazers and they need Lillard healthy in order to make a deep run. He’ll finish Saturday’s game with 13 points and seven assists in 27 minutes.

The Blazers will turn to Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe as the preferred backcourt duo in Lillard’s absence. Simons has been thrust into this role before, while Sharpe is a highly valued rookie who could benefit from extended playing time.

More From DraftKings Nation