Fantasy football trade analyzer: TEs I should trade for or trade away now

Week 9 of the NFL season marks the halfway point to the year. The fantasy football playoffs are around the corner, and many leagues have their trade deadlines coming up. This is the time to start making some moves for a playoff push. There are six teams on bye in Week 9, so certain fantasy managers may be more inclined to make some moves. Here’s two tight ends that you should trade for or trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

TEs to trade for in fantasy football

Pat Freiermuth: TE9

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off this week, so this is a great time to acquire Freiermuth if his manager is in need of a win. The Pittsburgh offense has sputtered all season, but Freiermuth is still the TE9 in half-PPR scoring. He isn’t quite matchup-proof, but he sees enough work from quarterback Kenny Pickett that he is worth acquiring.

Evan Engram: TE11

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is showing signs of improvement and is spreading the ball around. Engram is the team’s second-best receiver and has 32 receptions on 45 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown. He is getting enough usage to be fantasy relevant, and hopefully, he will see his touchdowns increase as the season continues. His floor alone makes him worth a pickup.

TEs to trade away in fantasy football

Kyle Pitts: TE18

Have you held onto Pitts and ridden the disappointment roller coaster? If so, you likely saw his touchdown while sitting on your bench. This could be the time to capitalize if a fantasy manager in your league has someone on bye this week. Play up Pitts’ talent and a touchdown, and see what you can get for him to rid yourself of that weekly headache.

T.J. Hockenson: TE5

Hockenson was the lone tight end moved at the NFL trade deadline. The Minnesota Vikings will be without Irv Smith Jr. for most of the remaining season. Hockenson will join an offense that has Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in it. I think he will be fine in the offense but doesn’t have as high of a weekly ceiling based on the talent around him compared to when he was with the Detroit Lions. See what you can get for him.