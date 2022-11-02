Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, November 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. The Celtics step in as the reigning Eastern conference champs, but the upstart Cavaliers are 5-1 on the young season. Who comes out on top? We’ll break down our predictions and picks below.

The Celtics are listed as 2-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 220.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2

This is a statement game for Cleveland. The Cavs are determined to prove themselves as a legitimate Eastern conference contender this season. Taking out the reigning East champion on ESPN helps that narrative. Cleveland already beat the Celtics in Boston last Friday 132-123 in overtime. The Cavs are 3-0 at home this year while winning each contest by at least 10 points. Take them as underdogs here.

Over/Under: Over 220

As mentioned earlier, these teams just met on Friday. They combined for 228 total points prior to overtime, and that was despite only 34 total points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 4-2 to the over this year while averaging nearly 118 points per contest. This should be a tight, high-scoring battle that flies over 220 total points.