Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBA League Pass.

The Knicks are 2.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.

Hawks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +2.5

The Hawks are coming off an embarrassing 139-109 loss at the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Other than that, Atlanta has been decent. In the last week, the Hawks hung with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and took care of business against the Detroit Pistons twice. You better believe Atlanta will want to avenge Monday’s crushing loss, and Trae Young loves playing in Madison Square Garden. Take the Hawks to cover.

Over/Under: Over 233

We should see plenty of points in this one. The over has cashed in five straight Atlanta games while the Knicks are 4-1-1 to the over. New York is playing fast with Jalen Brunson leading the way, as the Knicks are currently tied for fourth in possessions per game. Expect a high-scoring, competitive battle on Wednesday.