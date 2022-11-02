Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies head to the Pacific Northwest Wednesday to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Ja Morant should be back in the lineup fro the Grizzlies, but Desmond Bane and Steven Adams are questionable with injuries. Damian Lillard is still out for the Trail Blazers as he recovers from a calf strain.

The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +4.5

Even with Lillard out, the Blazers have been off to a great start. They are significantly better at home and should be able to keep this game close. The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak entering this contest and could struggle if Bane and Adams sit. Back Portland to cover in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The Grizzlies are third in points per game this season while the Blazers sit near the middle of the league in the same category. However, Memphis and Portland both threw up some stinkers of late and could be without key offensive stars. At this number, the under feels like the safer play.