Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers square off Wednesday, with both teams trending in opposite directions early in this season. The Pelicans and Lakers have major history with the Anthony Davis trade, which has shaped both franchises. Davis himself is questionable with a back injury but is expected to play.

The Pelicans are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3

If Davis plays, the Lakers are a different team defensively. He’s the anchor on that side of the ball and it showed in LA’s lone win of the season. LeBron James has been scoring at a tremendous rate, and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is working. The Pelicans are showing they can be a contender but are without Brandon Ingram Wednesday. Take the Lakers to cover.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The Pelicans are the top scoring team in the league but the Lakers are currently 29th in the category. Davis being in would help the Lakers defensively and potentially keep the score in this one down. More importantly, the Lakers have been a bit of a punching bag when it comes to the Pelicans having success after trading Davis. I expect a strong effort from LA here, which should keep the total under 228.5.