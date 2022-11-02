Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 2

We have a beautiful 11-game NBA slate for Wednesday and that brings a seemingly endless supply of NBA player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll help you narrow down your focus by looking at three intriguing prop bets for this slate.

Jrue Holiday over 7.5 assists vs. Pistons (-105)

Holiday is averaging 8.3 assists per game, and he’ll continue to be a key distributor tonight against the Detroit Pistons. In fact, Holiday just posted 10 assists against the Pistons on Monday. We only need eight assists to cash this prop, but Holiday could make it three straight games with double-digit assists. He is listed as probable with an illness, so checking the injury report one last time before locking this one is a good idea.

John Collins over 8.5 rebounds vs. Knicks (-105)

Collins is in a premium spot to grab nine or more rebounds against the New York Knicks. He’s averaging 9.9 boards per game this season, going over 8.5 rebounds in five of seven games. That includes 12 boards on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. According to props.com, Collins has grabbed nine or more rebounds in six of his last eight games against Eastern conference opponents while averaging 8.9 boards per contest in his last 10 as an underdog.

Zion Williamson under 24.5 points vs. Lakers (+105)

Williamson has gone over 24.5 points in two of four games this season. On both occasions, he barely scraped by with 25 points. Say what you want about the Los Angeles Lakers, but they aren’t a terrible defensive team. Anthony Davis will likely play on Wednesday, giving Williamson a tough matchup in the paint. There’s also a chance the Pelicans limit Williamson’s minutes to help keep him fresh or prevent an injury. Either way, it bodes well for the under.