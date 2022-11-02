NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 2

There are plenty of NBA bargains lurking in Wednesday’s 11-game slate. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4,200

De’Aaron Fox will not play on Wednesday, meaning Mitchell will be called upon for more minutes and production. Fox exited after playing just nine minutes last game, and Mitchell looked good in his absence with 34 fantasy points in 31 minutes at the Charlotte Hornets. That’s a reasonable baseline for him in Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat, making him one of the best value plays on the board.

Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs, $3,700

Keldon Johnson is out, which means big minutes will open up in the San Antonio rotation. Bates-Diop would be in line to soak some of those up. He’s had a few efficient outings in recent games, hitting 22 and 26 fantasy points (15 and 23 minutes respectively) in two of his last three starts. Bates-Diop could flex some fantasy upside if he’s given minutes in the high 20’s or 30’s in Johnson’s absence.

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks, $4,200

This is a risk/reward pick geared more for differentiating in large tournaments. Hartenstein has looked very good in recent games, earning 27 or more minutes in two straight. That has resulted in 25 and 28 fantasy points respectively over that span, and coach Tom Thibodeau has applauded his efforts. Perhaps that will result in similar playing time with a high-scoring matchup on hand vs. the Atlanta Hawks?