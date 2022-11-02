Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3, 2-2 SBC) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 SBC) meet up in Week 10 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina in a Sun Belt matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

App State got off to a hot start this season, nearly toppling UNC and then going on the road to beat Texas A&M. Things have cooled down in Boone, though. They sit at .500 in Sun Belt play with a surprising loss to Texas State last month. Their offense is quite good though, ranking 20th in the nation thanks to their 39.5 points per game. Clemson transfer Chase Brice leads the way with 22 TD passes, three TD runs and just four interceptions on the season.

The Chants are the class of the Sun Belt right now, with just one loss on the season when they got blown out by Old Dominion two weeks ago. They have a track record of playing close games this year, with all but three of their games being decided by 10 points or less. Grayson McCall is still there for seemingly his 100th year as starting QB for Coastal. He’s still really good too, throwing for 2061 yards so far, 19 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also added four scores on the ground too. He and wide receiver Jared Brown have been an electric combination this season, so App State will probably key on him.

App State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -150 on the moneyline. That makes Coastal Carolina a +130 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.5.