Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 10

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet up in Week 10 at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Mountaineers should be in must-win mode in the race for the Sun Belt East, while the Chanticleers will look to extend their divisional lead.

Appalachian State (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) has a decent situational advantage in this spot as it had a bye week before an easy 42-3 win over Robert Morris last weekend as Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes. Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) is coming off more of a hard-fought victory, fending off the Marshall Thundering Herd 24-13 as Grayson McCall threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Appalachian State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Coastal Carolina a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, November 3

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription.