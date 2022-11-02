Week 9 standard WR fantasy football rankings

Week 9 of the NFL season is here. This week will present the toughest set of bye weeks so far, as six teams will be off. This will likely result in you having to scramble to find some replacements. As you try and navigate depth charts looking for upside, here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position in Week 9 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman’s injury is thought to be worse than previously thought, and he is expected to miss some time. The Ravens are already devoid of dominant pass-catchers, so look for an uptick in usage for Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.

The Green Bay Packers can't seem to keep anyone healthy, and Christian Watson is dealing with a concussion. Continue to look for Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs to be in contention for fantasy football relevancy.

Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury but may not miss any time. His practice participation this week is certainly something to monitor.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

While Keenan Allen should be fully healed for this week, teammate Mike Williams is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter should see more work in the offense. The Atlanta Falcons defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so I like Carter as a replacement this week.

The Tennessee Titans' defense is getting torched by wide receivers this year, and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week. I like JuJu Smith-Schuster this week, and if you are willing to risk it for the biscuit, you could attempt to flex new Chief Kadarius Toney in his debut.

Week 9 fantasy football standard wide receiver rankings