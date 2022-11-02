Week 9 kicker fantasy football rankings

Kickers were highlighted again in Week 8 as the Atlanta Falcons walked off against the Carolina Panthers in OT. Kicker remains one of the most streamed positions in fantasy football, and Week 9 will be no different. There are six teams on bye this week, and you could make a case that they all are fantasy relevant. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the kicker position this week.

Injury news to monitor

Matt Prater returned from his injury last week and hit both of his field goals and extra point attempts for the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins was dealing with an injury before the team’s bye week last week so keep an eye on if he is practicing this week or if it will be Taylor Bertolet again.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

When it comes to streaming kickers, you are looking for players on teams that struggle to score but can get into field goal range. Prater should have another good matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who have played better defense than you may have realized. The Los Angeles Rams could be without Cooper Kupp against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would stunt their offensive potential. Matt Gay is likely already starting in your lineup, but in case he isn’t, he is a prime streaming candidate.

Week 9 fantasy football K rankings