Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks and best bets for Week 10 MAC matchup

The Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Thursday night matchup with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sun Belt Group A title is Coastal Carolina’s to lose at this point, with a single conference loss under their belts, but App State has a funny way of stirring things up for the teams on top.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

App State: No. 40 overall, No. 35 offense, No. 51 defense

Coastal Carolina: No. 60 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 79 defense

Injury update

App State

RB Ahmani Marshall - Questionable (lower body)

Coastal Carolina

RB Nate Hope - Out for season (undisclosed)

RB Braydon Bennett - Out (undisclosed)

WR Chris Rone - Out for season (undisclosed)

RB Aaron Bedgood - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

App State: 3-5 ATS

Coastal Carolina: 3-4-1 ATS

Total

App State: Over 4-4

Coastal Carolina: Over 4-4

Overall Talent from 247Sports

App State: No. 84 overall, No. 82 offense, No. 87 defense

Coastal Carolina: No. 102 overall, No. 106 offense, No. 97 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: App State -3

Total: 64

Moneyline: App State -150, Coastal Carolina +130

Opening line: App State -1

Opening total: 61

Weather

66 degrees, Clear, 6 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

App State -3

Despite being all over the place this season, the Mountaineers have played better in higher-stakes situations and have won three of their last four games by scoring 40-plus points, and I think that the team finds it in their complicated identity to pull this one out and cover the spread. The Chanticleers have been scoring below their season average in the last few weeks, and the App State defense should be able to have a field day with Coastal’s offense.