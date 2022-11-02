Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks and best bets for Week 10 MAC matchup

The Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Thursday night matchup with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sun Belt Group A title is Coastal Carolina’s to lose at this point, with a single conference loss under their belts, but App State has a funny way of stirring things up for the teams on top.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
App State: No. 40 overall, No. 35 offense, No. 51 defense
Coastal Carolina: No. 60 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 79 defense
Injury update
App State
RB Ahmani Marshall - Questionable (lower body)
Coastal Carolina
RB Nate Hope - Out for season (undisclosed)
RB Braydon Bennett - Out (undisclosed)
WR Chris Rone - Out for season (undisclosed)
RB Aaron Bedgood - Out (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
App State: 3-5 ATS
Coastal Carolina: 3-4-1 ATS
Total
App State: Over 4-4
Coastal Carolina: Over 4-4
Overall Talent from 247Sports
App State: No. 84 overall, No. 82 offense, No. 87 defense
Coastal Carolina: No. 102 overall, No. 106 offense, No. 97 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: App State -3
Total: 64
Moneyline: App State -150, Coastal Carolina +130
Opening line: App State -1
Opening total: 61
Weather
66 degrees, Clear, 6 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain
The Pick
App State -3
Despite being all over the place this season, the Mountaineers have played better in higher-stakes situations and have won three of their last four games by scoring 40-plus points, and I think that the team finds it in their complicated identity to pull this one out and cover the spread. The Chanticleers have been scoring below their season average in the last few weeks, and the App State defense should be able to have a field day with Coastal’s offense.