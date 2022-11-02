Week 9 standard RB fantasy football rankings

Week 9 is an important week in the NFL season. It is the halfway point of the year, the trade deadline is this week, and this is our first bye-pocalypse of the 2022 fantasy football season. There are six teams on bye, which could have you looking further down team's depth charts than you are used to. With that in mind

Injury news to monitor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an injury...again. He should be fine for this week, but he has been anything but consistent this year, so certainly, something to monitor. Mark Ingram is expected to miss time for the New Orleans Saints, which should just give rise to more carries for Alvin Kamara but could see an uptick for Dwayne Washington as well.

Gus Edwards is dealing with an injury, and is a tough scenario because he doesn’t play until Monday night. If you have Edwards on your roster, you are going to want to pick up Kenyan Drake if at all possible because there will be limited options to switch to if Edwards ends up being ruled out.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

Atlanta Falcons starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson remains on IR. This should continue to give upside to backup running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. The latter ended up with more carries and yards in Week 8, but Allgeier has been dubbed the starter since Patterson has been out. They both have a good matchup facing the Los Angeles Chargers, who give up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Eno Benjamin should head back to a backup role this week if James Conner can finally return to the field. Even so, Benjamin has a ton of upside against the Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Conner will likely be on a snap count if he can return, so Benjamin will still have upside with a ton of teams in bye.

Week 9 fantasy football standard RB rankings