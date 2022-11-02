Week 9 standard flex fantasy football rankings

We have made it to the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season. Also, this is the first bye-pocalypse of the year, as there are six teams on bye this week. This will limit the possible player pool for your fantasy football lineups, so you may find yourself going down the depth chart looking for upside. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the flex position in standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

There are a ton of injuries to monitor this week, ranging from Jonathan Taylor to Mike Williams and Mark Andrews. Taylor has fallen short of the RB1 status he was drafted at as the Indianapolis Colts’ offense continues to stumble. Williams is expected to miss a few more weeks, so you could be looking at flexing either Josh Palmer or DeAndre Carter as a result. Marn Andrews played very little in Week 8 and is dealing with a shoulder issue, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman is also expected to miss some time. Guys like Devin Duvernay and Isaiah Likely should see an uptick in usage this week.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

Running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have a favorable against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The Chargers are giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. I think Allgeier is the play, but Huntley did finish Week 8 with more carries and yards, so see who is getting first-team reps this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Robert Woods of the Tennessee Titans should finally be in for a good game, assuming that Ryan Tannehill is back under center. If Malik Willis gets another start, pivot this to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the other side of the ball.

Week 9 fantasy football Flex rankings