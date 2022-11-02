Week 9 standard tight end fantasy football rankings

Week 9 of the NFL season is jam-packed with things happening. It marks the halfway point of the year, the trade deadline is this week, and it is the first bye-mageddon week of the year. There are six teams on bye, and five of them have fantasy-relevant tight ends. The tight end position is already shallow for fantasy football, so this will be a particularly tough week to find value. Here is how we are approaching the tight end position in Week 9 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Mark Andrews is dealing with a shoulder issue for the Baltimore Ravens and missed the vast majority of the team’s Week 8 game. Isaiah Likely filled in admirably, so if Andrews is out again, look Likely’s way. Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith had an MRI on his ankle and is expected to miss a few weeks. Minnesota traded for TJ Hockenson, so consider Smith’s fantasy relevance done.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

Evan Engram has a good matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this week. They are giving up the third-most fantasy football points to opposing tight ends. The Green Bay Packers are struggling to put together competent offensive drives. Even so, tight end Robert Tonyan has a great matchup against the Detroit Lions, who give up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Week 9 fantasy football standard TE rankings