How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on November 2

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, MD.

We’re just over two weeks out from the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, NJ, and the table continues to be set for the show as the company inches closer towards the event. Tonight’s show is jam packed full of matches that will build towards the ppv.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The build towards the Full Gear main event between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF took an interesting twist last week.

MJF continued to emphasize that he wanted to earn the title against a fully healthy champ and even warned the Firm that he’d fire them if they laid a hand on them. Following Moxley’s main event title victory over Penta later, the Firm defied orders and attacked Mox. After MJF came out and fired them, they laid waste to the No. 1 contender before putting the champ through a table to end the show. Tonight, Moxley will go one-on-one with Lee Moriarty of the Firm.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is set to defend his title tonight against a former ROH World Champion that will be revealed before the match. Last week, Jericho was pinned when he and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia lost a tag team bout against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Considering that it was Castagnoli who Jericho defeated for the title, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Swiss star reveal himself as the mystery opponent for tonight.

We’ll have two more title matches set for tonight’s show. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a triple-threat match and TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her belt on the line against Marina Shafir.

Also on the show, Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview between Saraya and Britt Baker as they’re seemingly setting up a match for Full Gear. We’ll also get Darby Allin continue to try to prove himself with Sting when facing Jay Lethal.