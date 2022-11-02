Should you trade for Jamaal Williams in fantasy football?

The Detroit Lions got RB D’Andre Swift back from injury in Week 8. He didn’t make a huge impact in a 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Swift only had five carries but had a few catches for 27 yards and a TD, so it wasn’t a complete loss of a week. On the other hand, Jamaal Williams stepped up big and had a huge performance. Let’s break down Williams and if he’s the player to target in a trade before your fantasy football deadline.

Fantasy football trade analyzer: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

There are a lot of reasons to like Williams moving forward. The Lions offense has been explosive and we know Detroit will be trailing in most games. It’s like the game script being strong is infinite. Williams had 76 total yards and two TDs in Week 8 vs. the Dolphins.

Head coach Dan Campbell said after the week that Swift isn’t quite there and probably shouldn’t have had that many carries. Swift had five carries. So that can’t bode well for Swift in the next few games. Even if Swift works his way back, Williams should be involved. If Swift suffers a setback, Williams is back in the driver’s seat. Even with Swift around this season, Williams has been a top-15 back in PPR.

Verdict: Yes