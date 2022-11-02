How to watch Astros vs. Phillies in Game 4 of World Series via live stream

Following Tuesday’s victory in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are a perfect 6-0 at home this postseason. They will try to keep that record unblemished tonight in Game 4 versus the Houston Astros. Ace starter Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Phillies while Houston will hand the ball to impressive 25-year-old Cristian Javier. Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 4 live stream info

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -105, PHI -115

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.