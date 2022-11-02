 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Astros vs. Phillies in Game 4 of World Series via live stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s FOX MLB broadcast of the 2022 World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Philadelphia Phillies players congratulate each other after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 to win Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Following Tuesday’s victory in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are a perfect 6-0 at home this postseason. They will try to keep that record unblemished tonight in Game 4 versus the Houston Astros. Ace starter Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Phillies while Houston will hand the ball to impressive 25-year-old Cristian Javier. Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 4 live stream info

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Aaron Nola
First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: HOU -105, PHI -115
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

