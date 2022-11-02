 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4 on, when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Houston Astros entered the 2022 World Series with an unblemished playoff record and as prohibitive favorites against the Philadelphia Phillies. But this series has been anything but a coronation for the best team in the American League. After Philadelphia’s emphatic 7-0 victory in Tuesday’s Game 3, the Astros find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series heading into tonight’s pivotal Game 4. Houston will turn to Cristian Javier to hold down Philadelphia’s offense. If the right-hander can duplicate what he did in Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Yankees — 5.1 innings, one hit, no runs, five strikeouts — the Astros will be in a good position to tie up this series and steal back home-field advantage. Here are the details on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 4 start time

Game date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

More From DraftKings Nation