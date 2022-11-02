What channel is Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4 on, when does it start

The Houston Astros entered the 2022 World Series with an unblemished playoff record and as prohibitive favorites against the Philadelphia Phillies. But this series has been anything but a coronation for the best team in the American League. After Philadelphia’s emphatic 7-0 victory in Tuesday’s Game 3, the Astros find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series heading into tonight’s pivotal Game 4. Houston will turn to Cristian Javier to hold down Philadelphia’s offense. If the right-hander can duplicate what he did in Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Yankees — 5.1 innings, one hit, no runs, five strikeouts — the Astros will be in a good position to tie up this series and steal back home-field advantage. Here are the details on how you can watch tonight’s game.
Astros vs. Phillies Game 4 start time
Game date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app