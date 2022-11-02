Anthony Davis, Darius Garland, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 2

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 11 games on the docket, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Cavaliers and Grizzlies-Trail Blazers. Here’s a look at the injury report for Wednesday’s action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 2

Joel Embiid (illness) - questionable

Embiid missed Monday’s game due to this issue and is once again questionable. If he sits, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are in line for big minutes at center.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (eye) - questionable

Garland has missed about two weeks with his eye injury but he is listed as questionable and seems like he will play. If he doesn’t, Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell continue to be Cleveland’s best backcourt options.

De’Aaron Fox (knee) - OUT

Fox is not expected to miss much time but he is out Wednesday. Davion Mitchell becomes the strong value play as Fox’s replacement in the starting lineup.

Tyler Herro (eye) - TBD

Herro suffered this injury Tuesday and didn’t return, so the Heat might play this cautiously and hold him out Wednesday. Max Strus would likely get the start if Herro is held out.

Quentin Grimes (knee) - questionable

Cam Reddish (illness) - questionable

If both guys don’t play, Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin would be strong fantasy/DFS plays. Reddish seems more likely to play, as Grimes has not been able to shake his knee issues early in the season.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) - doubtful

Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful

The same Hornets players are being held out, so once again you can roll with Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre in your fantasy/DFS lineups.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - OUT

Coby White (quad) - TBD

Andre Drummond (shoulder) - TBD

Ayo Dosunmu (back) - TBD

LaVine is out after playing Tuesday night on the first half of the back-to-back set. Drummond and White were ruled out Tuesday, so it seems unlikely they’ll play Wednesday. Dosunmu seems likely to play but might have his minutes managed.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Robert Covington (protocols) - OUT

Leonard remains out, which is a big concern for LA. Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum continue to be value adds as they’ll get strong minutes in the wing rotation with Leonard and Covington sidelined.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (personal) - OUT

When VanVleet was ruled out Monday, the Raptors shifted their whole offense and operated around Scottie Barnes. Expect them to do the same thing here if VanVleet is out again Wednesday.

Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson (calf) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (illness) - questionable

Vassell is out, opening up minutes for Josh Richardson if he’s healthy. Blake Wesley is also injured, so maybe Malachi Branham gets some run here. If Johnson and Sochan both sit, Doug McDermott probably gets the start for San Antonio.

Christian Wood (illness) - questionable

Whatever bug is going around the NBA has hit Wood, who has been excellent with his new team. Even though he comes off the bench, he’s been a strong fantasy contributor with his improved three-point stroke. If he sits, that likely means more minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber.

Desmond Bane (ankle) - questionable

Steven Adams (jaw) - questionable

Bane missed the team’s last game and if he sits, Dillon Brooks and David Roddy stand to benefit. If Adams sits, Brandon Clarke becomes the top DFS value play on the Grizzlies.

Josh Hart (concussion protocol) - questionable

It seems like Hart might not officially enter the league’s protocol, because he can’t be questionable otherwise. If he sits, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow would see additional playing time.

Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable

Jones has been battling this issue for a minute but seems to be progressing well. If he sits out again, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall seem to be head coach Willie Green’s preferred options.

Anthony Davis (back) - questionable

LeBron James (foot) probable

Davis played Sunday and should play again Wednesday with the extra time off. James has suited up for every game despite being on this report every time. Look for both Lakers stars to be out there for this pivotal late contest.