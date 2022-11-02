Pick on the Total for World Series Game 4 Astros-Phillies

The Houston Astros will look to flush the pounding in Game Three in Philadelphia out of their system and turn to Cristian Javier on Wednesday to hold the Phillies bats in check.

Houston Astros (-115, 7.5) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Javier has allowed three runs or fewer in ever pitching appearance since the All-Star break with a 2.02 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings between the regular season and playoffs since July 13.

The Phillies counter with Aaron Nola, whose ERA during the regular was worse at home than on the road, but enters Game Four having been sharp In Philadelphia.

In Nola’s last five home starts between the regular season and postseason, has allowed two total runs, one of which was earned, in 32 2/3 innings and led all qualifying National League starters in walk rate with 1.3 walks per nine innings.

The Phillies will back him up with their most trustworthy bullpen arms with David Robertson, Jose Alvarado, and Seranthony Dominguez all not having to pitch in Game Three while the Astros have a 0.81 bullpen ERA this postseason.

The Phillies have 17 home runs in six home playoff games this season and with the Phillies having scored at least four runs in all of those games, which will power them to victory on Wednesday.

The Play: Phillies -105