Astros lineup vs. Phillies in World Series Game 4

We break down the Astros lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Phillies.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
2022 World Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros
Jose Altuve #27, Mauricio Dubón #14 and Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros celebrate after winning Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.The Astros defeated the Phillies 5-2.
The Houston Astros were completely shut down by Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies’ pitching staff in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. They couldn’t even muster one extra-base hit in the 7-0 defeat, which marked the fourth time in Astros franchise history that they were blanked in a World Series game. But drastic changes are not coming for Game 4, which is scheduled to begin tonight at 8:03 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park.

Here is Houston’s lineup for this crucial contest:

Astros starting lineup, World Series Game 4, November 2

Christian Vazquez gets his first start of this World Series, and Aledmys Diaz gets his second. Vazquez is 2-for-7 with a couple of doubles against Phillies starter Aaron Nola while Diaz is 0-for-8. Kyle Tucker has to be happy that Nola is on the mound tonight; he homered twice off of Nola in the series opener on Friday. Nola allowed six hits, five runs and five hard-hit balls over his 4.1 innings of work. That hard-hit quintet included Tucker’s two homers and a 104-mph double to Jeremy Pena.

