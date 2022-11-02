Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 4

It will take Phillies manager Rob Thomson maybe 15 seconds to fill out his lineup card for World Series Game 4 against the Houston Astros. There’s no reason for him to make any changes from Game 3, when his starting nine bashed five homers en route to a 7-0 win. The Phils did all their damage against RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on Tuesday and will face another righty, Cristian Javier, tonight as they look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. on FOX.

Here is Philadelphia’s lineup for Game 4:

Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 4, November 1

Yep, that’s the exact same lineup from Game 3. Marsh, who went deep on Tuesday, is the only Phillies batter who has faced Javier before. The former Angels outfielder went 3-for-6 with a double and a couple of strikeouts against Javier earlier this year. That lack of familiarity could give Houston an advantage early in this pivotal game.