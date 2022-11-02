 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 4

We break down the Phillies lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Astros.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his home run with teammate Alec Bohm #28 during the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It will take Phillies manager Rob Thomson maybe 15 seconds to fill out his lineup card for World Series Game 4 against the Houston Astros. There’s no reason for him to make any changes from Game 3, when his starting nine bashed five homers en route to a 7-0 win. The Phils did all their damage against RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on Tuesday and will face another righty, Cristian Javier, tonight as they look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. on FOX.

Here is Philadelphia’s lineup for Game 4:

Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 4, November 1

Yep, that’s the exact same lineup from Game 3. Marsh, who went deep on Tuesday, is the only Phillies batter who has faced Javier before. The former Angels outfielder went 3-for-6 with a double and a couple of strikeouts against Javier earlier this year. That lack of familiarity could give Houston an advantage early in this pivotal game.

