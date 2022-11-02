Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 4

It will take Phillies manager Rob Thomson maybe 15 seconds to fill out his lineup card for World Series Game 4 against the Houston Astros. There’s no reason for him to make any changes from Game 3, when his starting nine bashed five homers en route to a 7-0 win. The Phils did all their damage against RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on Tuesday and will face another righty, Cristian Javier, tonight as they look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. on FOX.
Here is Philadelphia’s lineup for Game 4:
Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 4, November 1
Run it back. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022
Yep, that’s the exact same lineup from Game 3. Marsh, who went deep on Tuesday, is the only Phillies batter who has faced Javier before. The former Angels outfielder went 3-for-6 with a double and a couple of strikeouts against Javier earlier this year. That lack of familiarity could give Houston an advantage early in this pivotal game.