What are sharps betting on the NFL Week 9 schedule?

VSiN betting market analyst Josh Appelbaum looks at trends and line movement to see where the sharp money is being bet in Week 9.

Through the first eight weeks of the NFL regular season, we’ve seen underdogs and unders produce a consistent profit for bettors. Dogs are 70-52 ATS (57%). Dogs who failed to cover the previous week are 28-18 ATS (61%) and ”sweet spot” dogs +3.5 or more are a sparkling 47-26 ATS (64%). Meanwhile, unders are 72-51 (59%). Divisional unders are 28-12 (70%) and windy unders 10 MPH or more 21-8 (72%).

With these trends in mind, let’s examine five NFL Week 9 games receiving sharp action from respected bettors...

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-2, 50.5)

The Seahawks (5-3) have won three straight games and just beat the Giants 27-13, covering as 3-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (3-5) have lost three of their last four games and just fell to the Vikings 34-26, failing to cover as 4-point road dogs. This line opened with Arizona listed as a 3.5-point home favorite. Sharps seem to think this line is too high and they’ve grabbed the points with Seattle, dropping the Seahawks from +3.5 to +2. Divisional dogs are 23-17 ATS (58%) this season. Dogs receiving “severe” line movement of 1.5-point or more in their favor are 12-6 ATS (67%). We could also be looking at a higher scoring game in this one. The total opened at 49 and has been steamed up to 50.5. The over is receiving 52% of bets but 64% of money, a sharp over bet discrepancy.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-5.5, 39.5)

The Colts (3-4-1) have lost two straight games and just fell to the Commanders 17-16, losing outright in the final minute as 3-point home favorites. On the other hand, the Patriots (4-4) have won three of their last four games and just beat the Jets 22-17, covering as 3-point road favorites. This line opened with New England listed as a 6.5-point home favorite. The public is happy to lay the points with the Patriots at home. However, despite receiving 60% of bets, New England has fallen from -6.5 to -5.5. This signals sharp money grabbing the points with the Colts, triggering line movement in their favor. Sweet spot dogs +3.5 or more are 47-26 ATS (64%). Indianapolis is receiving 40% of bets but 61% of money, a sharp bet discrepancy in their favor. We could also be looking at a lower scoring game here. The total opened at 40.5 and sharp under money has dropped the line down to 39.5. The under is receiving 46% of bets but 66% of money, a wiseguy bet split to the under. The Colts are 7-1 to the under this season.