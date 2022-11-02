Darius Garland set to return from eye injury Wednesday vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting All-Star point guard Darius Garland back after a two-week absence following an eye injury Garland suffered in the season opener against the Raptors. The Cavaliers lost that opening game but have won five straight since then heading into Wednesday’s contest against the Celtics.

Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2022

Garland was one of several players expected to continue making strides for Cleveland, even with the additional of star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers failed to make the playoffs last season but were in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the East at one point and have arguably the best young core in the league. Garland’s return should continue to help the Cavaliers build on this fast start. Against the reigning East champions, Cleveland should come out looking to make a statement.

Garland’s basic player props at DraftKings Sportsbook are set at the following numbers; over/under 19.5 points, over/under 2.5 rebounds and over/under 6.5 assists. It might be more of a passing game for Garland as he gets back into the swing of things, so maybe the over on assists and under on points is the move Wednesday.