Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 6

The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is officially in the books and we are down to 16 teams fighting for Europe’s top club prize.

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 6. The teams in bold have advanced to the knockout round and will be paired up for the round of 16 with a draw on November 7.

Group A

Napoli, 5-0-1, 15 points

Liverpool, 5-0-1, 15 points

Ajax, 2-0-4, 6 points

Rangers, 0-0-6, 0 points

Group B

Porto, 4-0-2, 12 points

Club Brugge, 3-2-1, 11 points

Bayer Leverkusen, 1-2-3, 5 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-2-3, 5 points

Group C

Bayern Munich, 6-0-0, 18 points

Inter Milan, 3-1-2, 10 points

Barcelona, 2-1-3, 7 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-6, 0 points

Group D

Tottenham, 3-2-1, 11 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 3-1-2, 10 points

Sporting CP, 2-1-3, 7 points

Marseille, 2-0-4, 6 points

Group E

Chelsea, 4-1-1, 13 points

AC Milan, 3-1-2, 10 points

RB Salzburg, 1-3-2, 6 points

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-4, 4 points

Group F

Real Madrid, 4-1-1, 13 points

RB Leipzig, 4-0-2, 12 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-3-2, 6 points

Celtic, 0-2-4, 2 points

Group G

Manchester City, 4-2-0, 14 points

Borussia Dortmund, 3-2-1, 11 points

Sevilla, 1-2-3, 5 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-2-4, 2 points

Group H

Benfica, 4-2-0, 14 points

Paris Saint-Germain, 4-2-0, 14 points

Juventus, 1-0-5, 3 points

Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-5, 3 points