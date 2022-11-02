Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 6

The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is officially in the books and we are down to 16 teams fighting for Europe’s top club prize.
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 6. The teams in bold have advanced to the knockout round and will be paired up for the round of 16 with a draw on November 7.
Group A
Napoli, 5-0-1, 15 points
Liverpool, 5-0-1, 15 points
Ajax, 2-0-4, 6 points
Rangers, 0-0-6, 0 points
Group B
Porto, 4-0-2, 12 points
Club Brugge, 3-2-1, 11 points
Bayer Leverkusen, 1-2-3, 5 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-2-3, 5 points
Group C
Bayern Munich, 6-0-0, 18 points
Inter Milan, 3-1-2, 10 points
Barcelona, 2-1-3, 7 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-6, 0 points
Group D
Tottenham, 3-2-1, 11 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 3-1-2, 10 points
Sporting CP, 2-1-3, 7 points
Marseille, 2-0-4, 6 points
Group E
Chelsea, 4-1-1, 13 points
AC Milan, 3-1-2, 10 points
RB Salzburg, 1-3-2, 6 points
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-4, 4 points
Group F
Real Madrid, 4-1-1, 13 points
RB Leipzig, 4-0-2, 12 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-3-2, 6 points
Celtic, 0-2-4, 2 points
Group G
Manchester City, 4-2-0, 14 points
Borussia Dortmund, 3-2-1, 11 points
Sevilla, 1-2-3, 5 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-2-4, 2 points
Group H
Benfica, 4-2-0, 14 points
Paris Saint-Germain, 4-2-0, 14 points
Juventus, 1-0-5, 3 points
Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-5, 3 points