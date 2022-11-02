Phillies fans put Astros trading cards in urinals at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4

We all know Phillies fans. We don’t need to go over that much here. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series from Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night with a 2-1 lead in the series. After a blowout 7-0 win and HR derby on Tuesday night in Game 3, Phillies fans are back at with Astros trading cards in the urinals of bathrooms. Check out the video courtesy of Bleacher Report:

The urinals at Citizens Bank Park really have Astros cards in them pic.twitter.com/SiZBQ6GqdZ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 2, 2022

From the looks of the cards, there doesn’t appear to be anything valuable in there. No Kyle Tucker rookie cards. No Jose Altuve inserts. No Yordan Alvarez autographs. That last card in the video looked like Marwin Gonzalez? Or an old Astros player. They may be old cards in general unless they’re Topps Heritage cards from recent sets.

All in all, solid troll job by Phillies fans up 2-1 and looking good for this series. Noah Syndergaard is on the hill and he’s performed well in the postseason before. The Phils offense looks unstoppable right now. That has moved the line to Astros -105 and Phillies -115 on the ML after Houston was favored in each of the first three games.