Tickets for the Tennessee-Georgia game are more than the World Series

Want to go to the biggest college football game of the year between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs?

You’re not alone.

The worst seat at Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s SEC East Game of The Century is $626 as of right now at TickPick, but yes all fees are included. A spot around the 50-yard-line is about $1250 per seat as of now, but we’ll see how the market fluctuates as we get closer to Saturday. There’s not of luxury or amenity-filled areas in the 92,746 seat on-campus facility, though I’m sure the Georgia Bulldog Club would love to meet with you if you’re interested in some air conditioning and catering.

As an aside I went to Game 2 of the World Series in Houston on Saturday night, and paid a mere $550 per ducat for the privilege. And that was in a 72-degree domed facility that’s half the size of UGA’s legendary stadium, where some of the great moments in the history of college football have taken place between the hedges.

So a regular season SEC game in a town of 127,000 where three-fourths can fit in the stadium is a much more difficult ticket than the World Series in a city with a DMA of 4.7 million people. In case you want to know what America’s Pastime really is nowadays.

No. 2 Georgia is an eight-point favorite over No. 1 Tennessee at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 66.