Tickets for the Tennessee-Georgia game are more than the World Series

The No. 1 vs. No 2 battle has a get-in price that’s one of the highest in SEC history.

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett hands off during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Want to go to the biggest college football game of the year between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs?

You’re not alone.

The worst seat at Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s SEC East Game of The Century is $626 as of right now at TickPick, but yes all fees are included. A spot around the 50-yard-line is about $1250 per seat as of now, but we’ll see how the market fluctuates as we get closer to Saturday. There’s not of luxury or amenity-filled areas in the 92,746 seat on-campus facility, though I’m sure the Georgia Bulldog Club would love to meet with you if you’re interested in some air conditioning and catering.

As an aside I went to Game 2 of the World Series in Houston on Saturday night, and paid a mere $550 per ducat for the privilege. And that was in a 72-degree domed facility that’s half the size of UGA’s legendary stadium, where some of the great moments in the history of college football have taken place between the hedges.

So a regular season SEC game in a town of 127,000 where three-fourths can fit in the stadium is a much more difficult ticket than the World Series in a city with a DMA of 4.7 million people. In case you want to know what America’s Pastime really is nowadays.

No. 2 Georgia is an eight-point favorite over No. 1 Tennessee at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 66.

