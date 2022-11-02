Jimmy Butler ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings

Miami Heat G Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings. Butler is dealing with hip tightness and will not be able to go on the second night of a back-to-back. G Tyler Herro is available to play after injuring his eye in Tuesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

With Butler out, the Heat should still have plenty of depth on the wing. Herro and Kyle Lowry will likely start in the back court with either Max Strus, Gabe Vincent or Duncan Robinson starting in place of Butler. Those three will be the biggest benefactors off the bench with Jimmy sidelined.

Strus played 33 minutes and scored 24 points last night vs. the Dubs. He’s who will be targeted heavily in lineups on DraftKings. Herro, Vincent and Robinson should all get extra minutes and usage as a result of Butler being out. The thing is, the offense takes a hit with the All-Star not playing. Is it that big an impact in fantasy against the Kings? Probably not. Caleb Martin is also a consideration as a value play and Lowry may not have a ton of ownership.

The Heat are -5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook but that appears to be not counting the Butler news? The Kings are also without De’Aaron Fox, so that may have something to do with Miami still be favored by five points at home. Miami is also -205 on the moneyline.

The Heat did lose to the Kings a few games ago by six points on the road. That was with Fox and Butler healthy, however. It would seem with them out, this is a pretty even matchup? It’s hard to tell. The Heat leaned heavily on Herro against Sacramento and came up short.