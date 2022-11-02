Donovan Mitchell goes to locker room Wednesday vs. Celtics with ankle injury

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room Wednesday against the Boston Celtics after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. The incident occurred just before halftime. That game is now at the break with the Celtics holding a 56-50 lead.

Donovan Mitchell was down and appeared to be in some pain on that last play. Eventually got up and just stood in the corner. Now limping to the locker room. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 3, 2022

This would obviously be a huge blow for the Cavaliers if they lose Mitchell for the rest of this game. It’s especially painful for Cleveland since the team just got All-Star point guard Darius Garland back after he recovered from an eye injury he suffered in the season opener.

If Mitchell is out for an extended period of time, the Cavaliers will lean on Garland, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro to make up for his production. The new addition has been a star so far this season, averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. It’ll be tough to make up for his absence if he’s sidelined for a while.