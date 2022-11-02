Trae Young available to return to Wednesday’s game vs. Knicks with eye contusion

Update: Young is available to return, so his injury is fortunately more like Herro’s and not like Garland’s.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is questionable to return to Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after taking a shot to the face from Julius Randle on a jumper. Young went to the locker room to get checked out. The injury is officially an eye contusion for Young.

It has been a rough night for guards, with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell also appearing to suffer injuries before returning to their respective contests. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro suffered this injury in Tuesday’s game against the Warriors and missed the rest of that game, but was able to play Wednesday. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland missed two weeks with an eye injury, so there’s really no telling how this will go for Young.

In either situation, the Hawks will rely on Dejounte Murray to pick up the slack. Murray was a big acquisition for the team in the offseason and the guard is capable of taking over to make up for Young’s absence.