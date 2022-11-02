History of no-hitters and perfect games in the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are facing off in the 2022 World Series, and Philadelphia is struggling in Game 4. They have managed two walks off Cristian Javier, but have failed to record a hit through the first five innings and trail 5-0.

If the Phillies can’t get a hit in this game, it will be the second time in World Series history a team has been no-hit. The only other time that happened was in 1956 when New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen threw a perfect game in Game 5 of the World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Larsen struck out seven batters in facing the minimum. The Yankees managed two runs off Sal Maglie to get the win and eventually won the series in seven games.

There has been one other no-hitter in MLB postseason history. In 2010, Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Halladay gave up a single walk while striking out eight in a 4-0 victory. The Phillies won the series in three games.