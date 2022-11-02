 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros combine for no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies in World Series

Houston completed the second no-hitter in World Series history.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros reacts after the end of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Final update — The Astros have done it. Not only did they even the World Series 2-2 with a 5-0 win, but they also combined for a no-hitter with Javier, Abreu, Montero and Ryan Pressley. Altogether the Astros had 14 strikeouts in the victory. The only other pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the World Series was New York Yankees’ Don Larsen, who tossed a perfect game in 1956 against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Update, 8th inning — Rafael Montero is the latest Astros pitcher to try and keep this no-hitter going. He was able to get through the inning and Houston is three outs away.

This is not to jinx the Houston Astros, who are working a no-hitter through seven innings. Cristian Javier had been dealing all game long and Houston is up 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday night in Philly. He was removed from the game after six innings in favor of Bryan Abreu, so this will be a combined no-no if it happens.

The Astros are on their way to evening the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday night. If that happens, Houston will have gotten back homefield advantage after losing Game 1 in extra innings. Javier finished with nine strikeouts and two walks. Abreu struck out the side in the seventh for Houston.

More From DraftKings Nation