Astros combine for no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies in World Series

Final update — The Astros have done it. Not only did they even the World Series 2-2 with a 5-0 win, but they also combined for a no-hitter with Javier, Abreu, Montero and Ryan Pressley. Altogether the Astros had 14 strikeouts in the victory. The only other pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the World Series was New York Yankees’ Don Larsen, who tossed a perfect game in 1956 against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Update, 8th inning — Rafael Montero is the latest Astros pitcher to try and keep this no-hitter going. He was able to get through the inning and Houston is three outs away.

This is not to jinx the Houston Astros, who are working a no-hitter through seven innings. Cristian Javier had been dealing all game long and Houston is up 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday night in Philly. He was removed from the game after six innings in favor of Bryan Abreu, so this will be a combined no-no if it happens.

The Astros are on their way to evening the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday night. If that happens, Houston will have gotten back homefield advantage after losing Game 1 in extra innings. Javier finished with nine strikeouts and two walks. Abreu struck out the side in the seventh for Houston.