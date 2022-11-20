Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. After six straight weeks of byes, all 32 NFL teams will be in action for Thanksgiving week.
The week opens with the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. It opens with Bills-Lions, follows with Giants-Cowboys, and closes with Patriots-Vikings. Five of the six teams are above .500 and firmly in the playoff race while the Lions are showing signs of life after winning three straight games.
The Sunday slate features a couple games with particularly significant playoff implications. The 7-3 Titans host the 5-4 Bengals with Cincinnati looking to get on track and Tennessee looking to keep pushing the Chiefs and Dolphins for a higher seed. Falcons-Commanders is another interesting one among teams looking to hang around the playoff picture. Atlanta is 5-6 and a half game back of the Bucs in the NFC South while Dallas is 6-5 and hanging just outside the wild card lead.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead opening odds for the Week 12 slate earlier this week. They were pulled when Week 11’s 1 p.m. ET slate got underway and are now coming back up. Below, we’ve included the lookahead lines and the current lines as they re-open for Week 12.
Bills vs. Lions
Nov. 20
Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Bills -475, Lions +380
Nov. 16
Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -460, Lions +370
Giants vs. Cowboys
Nov. 20
Point spread: Cowboys -8
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Giants +300
Nov. 16
Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Giants +240
Patriots vs. Vikings
Nov. 20
Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -175, Patriots +150
Nov. 16
Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Vikings -180, Patriots +155
Bucs vs. Browns
Nov. 20
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145
Nov. 16
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145
Bengals vs. Titans
Nov. 20
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105
Nov. 16
Point spread: Bengals -2
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105
Texans vs. Dolphins
Nov. 20
Point spread: Dolphins -12
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -475, Texans +380
Nov. 16
Point spread: Dolphins -9.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Dolphins -425, Texans +340
Bears vs. Jets
Nov. 20
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov. 16
Point spread: Jets -3.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Jets -195, Bears +165
Falcons vs. Commanders
Nov. 20
Point spread: Commanders -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140
Nov. 16
Point spread: Commanders -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -175, Falcons +150
Broncos vs. Panthers
Nov. 20
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 36.5
Moneyline: Broncos -150, Panthers +130
Nov. 16
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 36.5
Moneyline: Broncos -145, Panthers +125
Ravens vs. Jaguars
Nov. 20
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175
Nov. 16
Point spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175
Chargers vs. Cardinals
Nov. 20
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -50, Cardinals +130
Nov. 16
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Cardinals +115
Raiders vs. Seahawks
Nov. 20
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Raiders +155
Nov. 16
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Raiders +140
Rams vs. Chiefs
Nov. 20
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov. 16
Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Rams +360
Saints vs. 49ers
Nov. 20
Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320
Nov. 16
Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320
Packers vs. Eagles
Nov. 20
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230
Nov. 16
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230
Steelers vs. Colts
Nov. 20
Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Colts -140, Steelers +120
Nov. 16
Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Colts -165, Steelers +140