Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 12 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 11.

By David Fucillo
A young Detroit fan wears a turkey-themed hat and holds up a large foam finger during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. After six straight weeks of byes, all 32 NFL teams will be in action for Thanksgiving week.

The week opens with the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. It opens with Bills-Lions, follows with Giants-Cowboys, and closes with Patriots-Vikings. Five of the six teams are above .500 and firmly in the playoff race while the Lions are showing signs of life after winning three straight games.

The Sunday slate features a couple games with particularly significant playoff implications. The 7-3 Titans host the 5-4 Bengals with Cincinnati looking to get on track and Tennessee looking to keep pushing the Chiefs and Dolphins for a higher seed. Falcons-Commanders is another interesting one among teams looking to hang around the playoff picture. Atlanta is 5-6 and a half game back of the Bucs in the NFC South while Dallas is 6-5 and hanging just outside the wild card lead.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead opening odds for the Week 12 slate earlier this week. They were pulled when Week 11’s 1 p.m. ET slate got underway and are now coming back up. Below, we’ve included the lookahead lines and the current lines as they re-open for Week 12.

Bills vs. Lions

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Bills -475, Lions +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -460, Lions +370

Giants vs. Cowboys

Nov. 20

Point spread: Cowboys -8
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Giants +300

Nov. 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Giants +240

Patriots vs. Vikings

Nov. 20

Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -175, Patriots +150

Nov. 16

Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Vikings -180, Patriots +155

Bucs vs. Browns

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Bengals vs. Titans

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bengals -2
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Texans vs. Dolphins

Nov. 20

Point spread: Dolphins -12
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -475, Texans +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Dolphins -425, Texans +340

Bears vs. Jets

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Jets -3.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Jets -195, Bears +165

Falcons vs. Commanders

Nov. 20

Point spread: Commanders -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140

Nov. 16

Point spread: Commanders -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -175, Falcons +150

Broncos vs. Panthers

Nov. 20

Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 36.5
Moneyline: Broncos -150, Panthers +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 36.5
Moneyline: Broncos -145, Panthers +125

Ravens vs. Jaguars

Nov. 20

Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Nov. 16

Point spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Nov. 20

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -50, Cardinals +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Cardinals +115

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Nov. 20

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Raiders +155

Nov. 16

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Raiders +140

Rams vs. Chiefs

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Rams +360

Saints vs. 49ers

Nov. 20

Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Nov. 16

Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Packers vs. Eagles

Nov. 20

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 16

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Steelers vs. Colts

Nov. 20

Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Colts -140, Steelers +120

Nov. 16

Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Colts -165, Steelers +140

