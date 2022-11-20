Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. After six straight weeks of byes, all 32 NFL teams will be in action for Thanksgiving week.

The week opens with the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. It opens with Bills-Lions, follows with Giants-Cowboys, and closes with Patriots-Vikings. Five of the six teams are above .500 and firmly in the playoff race while the Lions are showing signs of life after winning three straight games.

The Sunday slate features a couple games with particularly significant playoff implications. The 7-3 Titans host the 5-4 Bengals with Cincinnati looking to get on track and Tennessee looking to keep pushing the Chiefs and Dolphins for a higher seed. Falcons-Commanders is another interesting one among teams looking to hang around the playoff picture. Atlanta is 5-6 and a half game back of the Bucs in the NFC South while Dallas is 6-5 and hanging just outside the wild card lead.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead opening odds for the Week 12 slate earlier this week. They were pulled when Week 11’s 1 p.m. ET slate got underway and are now coming back up. Below, we’ve included the lookahead lines and the current lines as they re-open for Week 12.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Bills -475, Lions +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -460, Lions +370

Nov. 20

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Giants +300

Nov. 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Giants +240

Nov. 20

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Patriots +150

Nov. 16

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Patriots +155

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Nov. 20

Point spread: Dolphins -12

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -475, Texans +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -425, Texans +340

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Jets -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Jets -195, Bears +165

Nov. 20

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140

Nov. 16

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -175, Falcons +150

Nov. 20

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -150, Panthers +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Panthers +125

Nov. 20

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Nov. 16

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Nov. 20

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -50, Cardinals +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Cardinals +115

Nov. 20

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Raiders +155

Nov. 16

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Raiders +140

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Rams +360

Nov. 20

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Nov. 16

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Nov. 20

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 16

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 20

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Colts -140, Steelers +120

Nov. 16

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Colts -165, Steelers +140