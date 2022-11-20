Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs-Chargers on Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate for Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up with a huge matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West divisional matchup. This game was initially supposed to be part of the afternoon games but was flexed to this week’s Sunday Night Football game. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Injuries

The Chiefs will be without CB Chris Lammons (concussion) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), as well as WR Mecole Hardman, who was added to IR this week.

The Chargers have yet to rule anyone out. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) is listed as doubtful, and if he doesn’t play, Cameron Dicker is expected to be the kicker yet again. Wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are questionable, as well as TE Gerald Everett (groin).

Captain’s Chair

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $17,100

Mahomes won’t have his top two receivers in this game, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn't be started. He is a real-life video game character, and even though his stats have been down, he still shows that he can call up a touchdown play from anywhere. He still will have Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to rely on in the offense and should still be started.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — $16,500

Ekeler has had to step up for the Chargers since they have been riddled with injuries to their wide receivers. It has come with mixed results, but he at least has a really good matchup against the Chiefs. They are giving up the eighth-most DFS points per game to opposing running backs. With his prevalence in the passing game, Ekeler is a solid choice for Captain’s Chair.

Value Plays

Tre McKitty, TE, Los Angeles Chargers — $2,200

McKitty is a rookie tight end that has a lot of upside on Sunday night. Starting tight end Gerald Everett was added to the injury report on Saturday with a groin injury, and it is never a good sign to be added that late in the week. If Everett does end up playing, he can be switched in here at $4,800. As the backup, McKitty has seven receptions on 13 targets for 49 yards. If Everett is inactive, McKitty is a solid value play with a definite upside.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs — $5,400

The Chiefs will be without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who have been ruled out. The newest Chief receiver Kadarius Toney is thought to have the most upside, but he isn’t alone. Valdes-Scantling should see an increased target share with the top two wide receivers for the team missing in action. So far this season, he has 26 receptions on 43 targets for 441 yards and a touchdown.