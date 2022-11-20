2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

With byes and injuries taking a handful of fantasy starting quarterbacks off the table, managers will once again have to work the back of their rosters and the waiver wire for reinforcements. Week 11 does offer some upside from some fringe options, however.

Quarterback Starts

Even if Dak Prescott doesn’t look totally like himself yet, the veteran quarterback has taken advantage of favorable matchups in each of his last two games. This week, the Cowboys draw the Vikings who have allowed the ninth most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers on a per-week basis.

Some weeks, Daniel Jones looks like “Danny Dimes” and in others like “Mr. Pennies on the Dollar.” But, with a matchup against the absolutely woeful Lions defense — no unit has allowed more points to opposing quarterbacks on a per-week basis in 2022 — the good version of Jones seems more likely to suit up.

Quarterback Sits

As if things couldn’t look much gloomier in Las Vegas, Derek Carr draws a matchup with the absolutely stellar Broncos defense this week. No unit in the league has allowed fewer points to signal-callers and, at least so far, that hasn’t changed despite the departure of pass rusher Bradley Chubb. The Raiders could win the game, but Carr will have a difficult time putting up top-end fantasy production.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

No amount of jewelry can prepare Kirk Cousins for the defense he faces this week. The Cowboys, headlined by superstar Micah Parsons, have held opposing quarterbacks to just two passing touchdowns or less in all but one game this season. Cousins, who has as many turnovers as touchdowns over the past two weeks, will probably have a rough afternoon ahead of him.