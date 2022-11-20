3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Multiple run-centric teams have Week 11 off and, combined with injuries, the options for fantasy managers look thin. However, the backend of rosters and the waiver wire could yield some viable alternatives to help get you through the week.

Running Back Starts

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

No team has defended the run worse than the Texans entering Week 11. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. has taken a clear lead in the backfield rotation for the Commanders, registering 41 touches over the past two weeks. Those two factors make Robinson a viable RB2 option this week.

Trusting a Bills running back to produce week in, and week out hasn’t proven to be the best process in recent years. But, facing a terrible Browns run defense, the path looks clear for another solid outing for Devin Singletary. The fourth-year pro still has control of the backfield as James Cook has recorded more than six touches just once the entire season (Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans).

Justin Fields has understandably taken control of the Bears’ running game the past few weeks, leaving little for the backfield tandem of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. However, no quarterback can maintain Fields’ level of productivity on the ground — 147 or more yards each of the past two games — and Herbert went down with a hip injury last Sunday. That should leave more touches for Montgomery against a middling Falcons run defense.

Running Back Sits

Calling a shot here. If Ezekiel Elliott plays, the Cowboys have given every indication that they will ride him over Tony Pollard, especially in the red zone. That won’t leave a ton of opportunities for Pollard against a Vikings defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs on a per-week basis entering Week 11.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

At least until the Browns have a more competent player under center, the receiving opportunities for Kareem Hunt just don’t seem likely to fully materialize. That leaves him essentially a touchdown-dependant fantasy option, which doesn’t bode well for him during Sunday’s matchup with one of the better defenses in the NFL.

The season from hell continues for Najee Harris as the Steelers draw the Bengals this week. Cincinnati has allowed the seventh fewest points to running backs on a per-week basis, leaving Harris in a difficult position. He’ll probably have to score to salvage the day, and the Pittsburgh offense hasn’t made points easy to come by.