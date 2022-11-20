2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

As the final stretch of the fantasy season approaches, major injuries have thinned the receiver ranks for managers. Cooper Kupp in particular looks likely to sit out multiple games with a high-ankle sprain and other fantasy-relevant wideouts such as JuJu Smith-Schuster could miss time as well. Combined with byes taking away several top receiver options, Week 11 could prove challenging for many.

Wide receiver starts

No defense has performed worse against wideouts this season than the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Tee Higgins will get the first crack at the unit, don’t overlook Tyler Boyd as an option, especially if Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t play. Not only does the matchup look enticing for the veteran Boyd, but he has delivered for managers in two of the last three weeks.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders

The Texans might have stripped Brandin Cooks of his captaincy, but he remains the team’s best option in the passing game. Against a Washington defense that has allowed the seventh most points to opposing wideouts on a per-week basis this season, Cooks stands a good chance of delivering for fantasy managers caught in a roster pinch.

Wide receiver sits

While Jacoby Myers has performed well for managers in two of his last three games, the matchup with the Jets looks less than stellar. Even if Meyers avoids Sauce Gardner, he’ll still have a hard time finding opportunities as New York has yielded the fifth-fewest points to wideouts on a per-week basis this season.

The switch back to Matt Ryan should help the Colts’ receiving corps, but that doesn’t mean any of them become must-play options moving forward. Against an Eagles defense that has allowed the eighth fewest points to opposing wideouts so far this season, Pittman looks like a dicey proposition at best.