2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

As usual, tight ends present weekly challenges for fantasy managers. Injuries have hit the position again this year, with top options such as Darren Waller and David Njoku missing multiple games. Combined with the byes removing multiple alternatives, Week 11 could prove tricky.

Tight End Starts

The Broncos have made their affinity for rookie Greg Dulcich clear over the past month. This weekend, he draws a favorable matchup with a struggling Raiders defense. The unit has allowed the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends on a weekly basis. Considering the team appears on the brink of fully cratering, another big opportunity awaits the opposing tight ends here.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

The Broncos have slowed down just about everyone so far in 2022. The one exception to that has been tight ends who have fared fairly well against an otherwise stellar defense. With Waller on injured reserve for at least the next few weeks, Foster Moreau has a decent opportunity to produce for managers in need of a Week 11 streamer.

Tight End Sits

The Cole Kmet emergence has come primarily due to the five touchdowns he has scored over the past three weeks. Obviously, that rate will prove unsustainable, and the drop-off seems likely to come this week. The Falcons haven’t allowed a touchdown reception to a tight end since Week 1. With Kmet topping out at seven targets this season, he’ll have a hard time making up the difference with catches and receiving yards.

Entering Week 11, only one team has allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends than the Saints. With Cooper Kupp’s injury further limiting the number of weapons for which the defense must account, Tyler Higbee will have a much harder time producing this week.