2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Week 11 will continue on Sunday, November 20. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans got the action started on Thursday, and there are four teams on bye this week. The fantasy football playoffs are nearing, so you have to maximize the potential of your lineups. With that in mind, here are two defense/special team units to start and two to sit.

D/ST Starts

The Saints have had an up-and-down season and have dealt with big injuries on both sides of the ball. While we don’t typically see ourselves suggesting you play a defense against the Rams, they will be missing Cooper Kupp, who has been added to IR. The Rams lack other dominant pass catchers giving the New Orleans D/ST upside this week.

The Steelers are coming off a win but they’re still having a down year. These teams matched up in the first week of the season, and Pittsburgh emerged victorious in a game that went into overtime. The Steelers' offense still hasn’t hit its stride, and they are giving up the fourth most fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs.

D/ST Sits

This one isn’t super difficult to reason out, you don’t play a defense that is facing the Chiefs. These teams matched up in Week 2 of the season, and Kansas City scored 27 points. Their offense is one of the best in the league, and they can score at will, limiting the upside of any D/ST against them.

You may be inclined to start the Giants D/ST against an offense that is hoping to get their fourth win of the season in Week 11. Despite the troubles their defense is having, Detroit’s offense has actually been pretty good. They’ve scored at least 27 points in two of their last three games and just keep finding ways to put up points.