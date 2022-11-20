2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Week 11 of the NFL season is here. The action will continue on Sunday, November 20, after the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans got us started on Thursday. It may not feel like it, but the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. You have to continue maximizing the potential of your lineups. With that in mind, here are two kickers to start and two to sit as you make you tinker with your Week 11 fantasy football lineups.

Kicker Starts

The Steelers' offense got a win coming out of the bye week, but they still lack consistency. Their wide receivers are solid, but they don’t have a run game that can get them down the field. It was a field goal palooza when these teams met in Week 1, so fire up Matthew Wright as he continues to fill in for the injured Chris Boswell.

Gay usually has the benefit of being in a high-powered offense that moves its way down the field, but they have lost that identity this season. Add in that they will be missing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and will struggle to get the ball in the endzone. Gay should see a lot of opportunities against a defense giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Kicker Sits

Prater has hit all eight of his field goal attempts this season and is also perfect on extra point attempts. He has dealt with injuries this season, but he is back active for Arizona as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional game. Unfortunately, the 49ers' defense is giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Koo is already having a down year and has long left his streak of being a reliable fantasy kicker. He has made 16 of his 20 field goal attempts and 22 of his 24 extra point attempts. While the Chicago Bears don’t exactly inspire fear this season, they do tend to shut down opposing kickers. Their defense gives up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.