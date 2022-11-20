How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 11

The 2022 NFL regular season is moving through Week 11 and we’re slowly moving closer to clearing up the playoff picture for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’re two months away from the playoffs, but a few teams are rapidly approaching clinching scenarios. We won’t see any clinching for at least a couple more weeks, but you can see below who is in good shape and who has a lot of work to do.

The 1 p.m. window is wrapping up and the favorites are mostly handling their business with a notable exception. The Eagles came back to beat the Colts, scoring a touchdown in the final minute and holding off a last minute Colts drive to secure a 17-16 win. This comes with the Giants losing an ugly one to the Lions and dropping two full games back in the NFC East.

In the AFC, the Bills handled their business on a neutral field, beating the Browns in Detroit to improve to 7-3 and tie the Dolphins in the AFC East. The Dolphins and Jets have both beaten Buffalo, so the Bills have some work to do to improve their position in the tiebreakers. Meanwhile, the Patriots shocked the Jets in the closing seconds, running back a punt with five seconds left in the game to secure a 10-3 win. We’ve got two teams tied for first in the AFC West and two tied for third.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like heading into the 4 p.m. window of games as the NFL moves through Week 11.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2

2. Miami Dolphins, 7-3

3. Tennessee Titans, 7-3

4. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

5. Buffalo Bills, 7-3

6. New England Patriots, 6-4

7. New York Jets, 6-4

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1

11. Denver Broncos, 3-6

12. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6

13. Cleveland Browns, 3-7

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7

15. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7

16. Houston Texans, 1-8-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. New York Giants 7-3

6. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3

7. San Francisco 49ers, 5-4

8. Washington Commanders, 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons 5-6

10. Detroit Lions, 4-6

11. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6

12. Green Bay Packers, 4-7

13. New Orleans Saints, 4-7

14. Los Angeles Rams, 3-7

15. Carolina Panthers, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-8