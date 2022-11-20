 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 11

The NFL Draft is five months away, but Houston can further firm up their position atop the board.

By David Fucillo
New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the fourth quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season continues to chug along with Thanksgiving just around the corner. While some teams are continuing their playoff push, others are inching toward locking in a spot at or near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

The Texans head into Week 11 sitting atop the draft board with a 1-7-1 record. They host the Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and Washington’s inconsistencies suggest this game could end up a lot closer than some might expect. Houston is a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This weekend features two games involving both teams in the top ten of the current draft order. The 3-7 Saints (currently #4, although Philadelphia has the pick from a 2022 draft day trade) host the 3-6 Rams (currently #7, although Detroit has the pick from the Jared Goff trade) with a 1 p.m. kickoff. New Orleans is a field goal favorite over an LA squad that will be missing wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

At 4:05 p.m., the 3-6 Broncos (currently #8, although Seattle has the pick from the Russell Wilson trade) host the 2-7 Raiders (currently #2). Denver is a field goal favorite.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order from 1-32. The first 18 picks are teams that would miss the playoffs if they started today. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-7-1, .525
  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7, .472
  3. Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .447
  4. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-7, .478
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7, .532
  6. Chicago Bears, 3-7, .566
  7. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-6, .479
  8. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-6, .484
  9. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-6, .494
  10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6, .513
  11. Detroit Lions, 3-6, .561
  12. Green Bay Packers, 4-7, .585
  13. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .429
  14. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6, .509
  15. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .519
  16. Washington Commanders, 5-5, .550
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4, .450
  18. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .522
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5, .442
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .445
  21. New England Patriots, 5-4, .522
  22. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4, .453
  23. New York Jets, 6-3, .519
  24. Buffalo Bills, 6-3, .553
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .465
  26. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3, .537
  27. Tennessee Titans, 7-3, .475
  28. New York Giants, 7-2, .534
  29. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 7-3, .516
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1, .497
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2, .440
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1, .491

