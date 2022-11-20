What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 11

The 2022 NFL season continues to chug along with Thanksgiving just around the corner. While some teams are continuing their playoff push, others are inching toward locking in a spot at or near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.
The Texans head into Week 11 sitting atop the draft board with a 1-7-1 record. They host the Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and Washington’s inconsistencies suggest this game could end up a lot closer than some might expect. Houston is a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This weekend features two games involving both teams in the top ten of the current draft order. The 3-7 Saints (currently #4, although Philadelphia has the pick from a 2022 draft day trade) host the 3-6 Rams (currently #7, although Detroit has the pick from the Jared Goff trade) with a 1 p.m. kickoff. New Orleans is a field goal favorite over an LA squad that will be missing wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
At 4:05 p.m., the 3-6 Broncos (currently #8, although Seattle has the pick from the Russell Wilson trade) host the 2-7 Raiders (currently #2). Denver is a field goal favorite.
Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order from 1-32. The first 18 picks are teams that would miss the playoffs if they started today. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.
- Houston Texans, 1-7-1, .525
- Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7, .472
- Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .447
- New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-7, .478
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7, .532
- Chicago Bears, 3-7, .566
- Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-6, .479
- Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-6, .484
- Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-6, .494
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6, .513
- Detroit Lions, 3-6, .561
- Green Bay Packers, 4-7, .585
- Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .429
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-6, .509
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .519
- Washington Commanders, 5-5, .550
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4, .450
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .522
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5, .442
- San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .445
- New England Patriots, 5-4, .522
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-4, .453
- New York Jets, 6-3, .519
- Buffalo Bills, 6-3, .553
- Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .465
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-3, .537
- Tennessee Titans, 7-3, .475
- New York Giants, 7-2, .534
- Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 7-3, .516
- Minnesota Vikings, 8-1, .497
- Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2, .440
- Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1, .491