Which country has won the most World Cup titles?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us as the action gets underway on November 20 in Qatar. Ahead of the tournament’s start, we’re taking a look back at the best of the best in World Cups past, going over which nation has lifted the FIFA World Cup Trophy the most.

At the top of the list is Brazil, who have won the title five times since the tournament’s inception in 1930. They were a largely dominant team for decades, taking home wins in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. While they’re still consistently one of the best teams in the world, ranked No. 1 at the moment and the favorites to win 2022, they’ve been chasing that sixth title for 20 years now. They’ve also finished as runners-up twice, in 1950 and 1998.

Brazil’s most iconic player, Pele, still leads the nation in all-time goals scored with 77, and he’s held onto that record for 51 years since his retirement. Neymar is expected to pass him up during this year’s tournament, as the 30-year-old striker comes into the 2022 World Cup with 75 goals.

Both Germany and Italy are tied for second place with four titles each, although Italy won’t have a chance to add to their count as they failed to qualify for this year’s Cup. Germany took home the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014, while the Italians earned wins in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006. The Germans are among the favorites to win this year and will hope to catch up with Brazil at five wins.

Beyond that, only four other teams have ever won the World Cup: France (1998, 2018), Uruguay (1930, 1950), England (1966), and Spain (2010).

Germany leads the pack in second place finishes, coming in as runners-up in 1966, 1982, 1986, and 2002. They also have the most appearances in the World Cup final with eight total, while Brazil is right behind them with seven appearances.