Group A standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group A.

By DKNation Staff
Qatar v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador and Homam Ahmed of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially gotten underway with Sunday’s opener featuring Ecuador and Qatar. The host nation became the first to lose an opening match, while Ecuador secured the first points of the competition.

Netherlands are heavily favored to win the group according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Senegal and Ecuador are evenly backed to advance to the knockout stage per the oddsmakers, but the former are going to be without star striker Sadio Mane for the tournament. Host nation Qatar are not expected to be a factor in Group A.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group A at the 2022 World Cup.

Group A standings

  1. Ecuador, 1-0-0, 2 GF, 0 GA, +2 GD, 3 points
  2. Netherlands, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  3. Senegal, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  4. Qatar, 0-0-1, 0 GF, 2 GA, -2 GD, 0 points

Group A schedule

Sunday, November 20
Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, November 21
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 25
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET
Netherlands vs Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 29
Qatar vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m. ET

