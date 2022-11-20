Group A standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially gotten underway with Sunday’s opener featuring Ecuador and Qatar. The host nation became the first to lose an opening match, while Ecuador secured the first points of the competition.

Netherlands are heavily favored to win the group according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Senegal and Ecuador are evenly backed to advance to the knockout stage per the oddsmakers, but the former are going to be without star striker Sadio Mane for the tournament. Host nation Qatar are not expected to be a factor in Group A.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group A at the 2022 World Cup.

Group A standings

Ecuador, 1-0-0, 2 GF, 0 GA, +2 GD, 3 points Netherlands, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Senegal, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Qatar, 0-0-1, 0 GF, 2 GA, -2 GD, 0 points

Group A schedule

Sunday, November 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, November 21

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 25

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 29

Qatar vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m. ET