How much will the winner of RSM Classic receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the RSM Classic, taking place in Sea Island, Georgia in 2022.

Sahith Theegala of the United States ball wave on the 18th green at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 19, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The 2022 RSM Classic wraps up on Sunday, marking the final official PGA TOUR event of 2022. As the tournament heads into the final round at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia, Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin share the lead at 14-under par. Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam follow closely behind at -13.

Brian Harman led the odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the tournament, and now sits at a tie for sixth place. Rodgers now leads the odds board at +500 before Sunday’s play begins.

The winner of the 2022 RSM Classic will receive $1.458 million of a total $8.1 million purse, which was increased $900,000 from last year’s RSM Classic. The winner also receives 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 36 OWGR points.

In addition, the RSM champion gets an automatic berth into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, and an additional two-year PGA TOUR exemption that will run through the end of the 2025 season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 RSM Classic:

2022 RSM Classic Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $1,458,000
2nd $882,900
3rd $493,290
4th $396,900
5th $332,100
6th $293,625
7th $273,375
8th $253,125
9th $236,925
10th $220,725
11th $204,525
12th $188,325
13th $172,125
14th $155,925
15th $147,825
16th $139,725
17th $131,625
18th $123,525
19th $115,425
20th $107,325
21st $99,225
22nd $91,125
23rd $84,645
24th $78,165
25th $71,685
26th $65,205
27th $62,775
28th $60,345
29th $57,915
30th $55,485
31st $53,055
32nd $50,625
33rd $48,195
34th $46,170
35th $44,145
36th $42,120
37th $40,095
38th $38,475
39th $36,855
40th $35,235
41st $33,615
42nd $31,995
43rd $30,375
44th $28,755
45th $27,135
46th $25,515
47th $23,895
48th $22,599
49th $21,465
50th $20,817
51st $20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd $19,521
54th $19,197
55th $19,035
56th $18,873
57th $18,711
58th $18,549
59th $18,387
60th $18,225
61st $18,063
62nd $17,901
63rd $17,739
64th $17,577
65th $17,415

