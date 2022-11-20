How much will the winner of RSM Classic receive in 2022

The 2022 RSM Classic wraps up on Sunday, marking the final official PGA TOUR event of 2022. As the tournament heads into the final round at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia, Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin share the lead at 14-under par. Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam follow closely behind at -13.

Brian Harman led the odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the tournament, and now sits at a tie for sixth place. Rodgers now leads the odds board at +500 before Sunday’s play begins.

The winner of the 2022 RSM Classic will receive $1.458 million of a total $8.1 million purse, which was increased $900,000 from last year’s RSM Classic. The winner also receives 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 36 OWGR points.

In addition, the RSM champion gets an automatic berth into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, and an additional two-year PGA TOUR exemption that will run through the end of the 2025 season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 RSM Classic: