F1 live stream: How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix via live stream

The 2022 Formula One season is wrapping up this weekend. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, November 20. This will close out a race year that has seen Max Verstappen win a record 14 Grand Prixs so far this year. The Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates will host the final race of the season. There were two practices held on Friday, another practice and qualifying on Saturday ahead of the race on Sunday.

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win as he has for the majority of this year’s races. He was -120 heading into qualifying and has improved his odds after claiming the pole position. He has -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the checkered flag yet again. Verstappen is followed by Pérez (+275), Leclerc (+1300), Hamilton (+1500), and George Russell (+1900) for the best odds to win.